A look at this year's North Korean nuclear and missile tests
A
A
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea on Wednesday ended its longest pause in missile tests this year with what appeared to be its most powerful version yet of an intercontinental ballistic missile meant to target the United States.
It was North Korea's 20th launch of a ballistic missile this year and likely its third successful test of an ICBM following two launches in July. The launch adds to fears that the North will soon have a military arsenal that can viably target the U.S. mainland.
A look at some of the significant nuclear and missile tests by North Korea this year:
___
FEB. 12
North Korea conducts its first known test of a new midrange ballistic missile it calls the Pukguksong (Polaris)-2, a land-based variant of an earlier developed submarine-launched missile. The missile uses solid fuel, which makes it easier to move and launch on short notice compared to weapons using liquid fuel.
___
MAY 14
North Korea premiers a newly developed intermediate range missile, Hwasong-12, which it says is designed to carry a heavy nuclear warhead. The flight test is conducted at a highly lofted angle to reduce range and avoid other countries. The North says the missile
___
MAY 21
North Korea conducts another test launch of the Pukguksong-2 and later declares the missile ready for mass production and operational deployment. The missile flew about 500
___
JULY 4
North Korea conducts its first flight test of an ICBM, the Hwasong-14, launching it in a highly lofted trajectory. North Korea says the supposedly nuclear-capable missile reached a height of 2,802
___
JULY 28
North Korea conducts its second test of the Hwasong-14 ICBM, which it says reached a maximum height of 3,725
___
AUG. 29
North Korea fires a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile from its capital Pyongyang. It flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, a change from North Korea's pattern of firing missiles at highly lofted angles. South Korea's military says the missile
___
SEPT. 3
North Korea carries out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date, claiming it was a hydrogen bomb designed for use on ICBMs. It says the test was a "perfect success" and a further step in the development of weapons capable of striking anywhere in the United States.
___
SEPT. 15
North Korea fires another Hwasong-12 missile over Japan into the Pacific. The missile flies about 3,700
___
NOV. 29
South Korea's military said the latest missile fired from an area near Pyongyang
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
If Meghan Markle’s race doesn’t matter, why are people being asked to comment on it?: Paradkar
-
Lawyer raises sex-fantasy theory at man's trial in death of N.S. police officer
-
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement