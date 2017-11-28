Airbus names new top salesman amid legal troubles
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PARIS — Airbus is replacing its combative, long-serving sales chief with a Rolls Royce executive as the European plane maker tries to stay competitive with Boeing.
Eric Schulz will take over as chief of sales for Airbus commercial planes in January, the company said Tuesday, calling it "a critical juncture of our company's development."
Airbus praised outgoing top salesman John Leahy as "a living legend" for overseeing sales of more than 90
Before joining Rolls Royce, Schulz also worked at Air France, Goodrich and other companies in the industry.
Airbus recently lost out to Boeing in a major deal with Gulf carrier Emirates, and is also facing corruption investigations in three countries.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement
-
Absentee luxury homeowners 'inconvenienced' by Vancouver's empty homes tax: Documents
-
'The timing is right:' Numbers of racist, discriminatory behaviour coming to Halifax school board
-