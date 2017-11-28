AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

Senators consider automatic tax hikes if revenue falls short

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are considering a trigger that would automatically increase taxes if their sweeping legislation fails to generate as much revenue as they expect. It's an effort to mollify deficit hawks who worry that tax cuts for businesses and individuals will add to the nation's already mounting debt.

The effort comes as a second Republican senator, Steve Daines of Montana, announced Monday that he opposes the tax bill in its current form. Previously, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said he opposed the bill, leaving Senate Republicans no room for error as they hope to vote on the bill this week.

Both senators complained that the tax bill favours large corporations over small businesses. Republicans have only two votes to spare in the Senate, where they hold a 52-48 edge and anticipate Vice-President Mike Pence breaking a tie.

At the White House, President Donald Trump maintained that the bill would help all Americans.

"I think it's going to benefit everybody," the president said. "It's going to mostly benefit people looking for jobs more than anything else, because we're giving great incentives."

___

2 fight for control of consumer watchdog; judge yet to rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — With emails, tweets and doughnuts, the two dueling acting directors battled for control of the nation's top financial watchdog agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, on Monday.

Leandra English, who was elevated to interim director of the bureau late last week by its outgoing director, sent staff an email offering Thanksgiving wishes. President Donald Trump's choice for the role — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney — then emailed staff to tell them to "disregard" any instructions from English.

Laying down markers in what has quickly become a war of optics, both signed their missives "Acting Director."

English has filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order to block Mulvaney from taking over the bureau. Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump appointee approved recently by the Senate, heard arguments on the case late Monday afternoon but didn't immediately rule.

The judge said he'll read the government's response once it's filed and "go from there."

___

Pope meeting Suu Kyi on Myanmar refugee crisis amid outcry

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Pope Francis spends his first full day in Myanmar travelling to the country's capital Tuesday to meet with the civilian leader, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, a day after hosting the military general in charge of the crackdown on the country's Muslim Rohingya minority.

Francis' speech to Suu Kyi, other Myanmar authorities and the diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw is the most anticipated of his visit, given the outcry over the crackdown, which the U.S. and U.N. have described as a campaign of "ethnic cleansing" to drive out the Rohingya from northern Rakhine state.

The operation, launched in August after Rohingya militants attacked security posts, has sent more than 620,000 Rohingya into neighbouring Bangladesh, where they have reported entire villages were burned and looted, and women and girls were raped.

Myanmar's Catholic leaders have stressed that Suu Kyi has no voice to speak out against the military over the operation, and have urged continued support for her efforts to move Myanmar toward a more democratic future that includes all its religious minorities, Christians in particular. How Francis bridges the local Catholic concerns with his legacy of speaking out for oppressed minorities is the key to watch in his speech in Naypyitaw.

Also Tuesday, the pope is scheduled to meet with other religious leaders at the archbishop's residence in Yangon. Prominent Buddhist leader Sitagu is not on the list of those expected to meet the pope though the monk met with Francis's predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI. Sitagu has been criticized for using ethnic slurs against Muslims, particularly the Rohingya, although he received an award presented by Suu Kyi earlier this year.

___

At Capitol, Franken apologizes and sees long fight for trust

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Al Franken apologized Monday to "everyone who has counted on me to be a champion for women" as the Minnesota Democrat fought to bolster his support with his first Capitol public appearance since being drawn into a wave of sexual harassment accusations buffeting Congress.

Franken spoke as lawmakers began returning from an extraordinary weeklong Thanksgiving break that saw sexually tinged problems engulf two other legislators as well: Reps. John Conyers, D-Mich., and Joe Barton, R-Texas. Those revelations were on top of allegations that Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and sought romantic relationships with other teenagers when he was in his 30s four decades ago, which he has denied.

With harassment charges bringing down big names in the worlds of entertainment and journalism, Congress was adding widespread complaints about how it handles such incidents to its pile of year-end work.

In a brief appearance before reporters, Franken stopped short of specifying how his memory differs from four women's accounts of separate incidents in which he allegedly initiated improper sexual contact. He said he recalls "differently" one woman's allegation that he forcibly kissed her but provided no detail, and said he doesn't remember three other times women assert he grabbed their buttocks, citing "tens of thousands" of people he meets annually.

"But I feel that you have to respect, you know, women's experience," he said.

___

Meghan Markle has advocated for women since the age of 11

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."

Since 2014, the American actress has helped put a global spotlight on the need for equality between women and men as an "Advocate for Political Participation and Leadership" for the women's agency of the United Nations.

In her role for UN Women, Markle spent time at the World Bank and with the team of then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton learning more about the issue. She also visited Rwanda, which has the highest percentage of women in parliament and where she also met with female refugees.

UN Women said in a statement after Monday's announcement of Markle's engagement to Queen Elizabeth II's grandson that it "trusts and hopes that in her new and important public role she will continue to use her visibility and voice to support the advancement of gender equality."

Markle spoke about her accidental road to becoming an advocate at a star-studded celebration in March 2015 for the 20th anniversary of the Beijing women's conference that adopted a roadmap to achieve equality for women, which is the framework for UN Women's activities.

___

Trump straddle: Won't stump for Moore, yet blasts Dem foe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Playing all sides in the Alabama Senate race, President Donald Trump made it known Monday he won't set foot in the state on behalf of embattled Republican Roy Moore, even as he intensified his insistence that voters must never elect Moore's Democratic foe.

In search of safe political ground, Trump is embracing a tried-and-true tactic before the Dec. 12 special election. Weighing political needs, loyalty to his base supporters and his own struggles against allegations of sexual impropriety, the president is staking out a position that should bring him the least political exposure.

Trump has repeatedly assailed Democratic candidate Doug Jones, has publicly defended Moore against allegations of child molestation and has broken with other GOP leaders calling on Moore to get out of the race. On the other hand, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday the president has no plans for an in-person appearance on Moore's behalf and in fact is too busy to "do anything between now and Election Day" for the candidate.

In addition, the president previously signed off on a decision by the Republican National Committee to cut off support for Moore's campaign.

Still, Trump had held the door open to personal campaigning for Moore last week, when he all but endorsed the pugnacious conservative's candidacy while criticizing Jones. But he's carefully stopping short of that actual endorsement.

___

Conservative group linked to woman who falsely accused Moore

NEW YORK (AP) — A conservative group known for undercover investigations has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager, the newspaper reported.

Moore has been accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct. But the Post determined that one accuser who approached the newspaper earlier in the month, identified as Jaime Phillips, made up a fake story likely designed to embarrass the newspaper.

The Post published a story Monday about its dealings with Phillips. Earlier in the day, reporters from the newspaper saw Phillips walking into the New York offices of Project Veritas, a conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets, often by hiding their identities and using hidden cameras.

"We don't comment on investigations real or imagined, or imagined stings," conservative activist and Project Veritas leader James O'Keefe told The Associated Press Monday evening.

O'Keefe released an unrelated video that he said exposed liberal bias at the newspaper hours after the Post story was initially published.

___

Volcano gushing ash over Bali closes airport for a 2nd day

KARANGASEM, Indonesia (AP) — A volcano gushing towering columns of ash closed the airport on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali for a second day Tuesday, disrupting travel for tens of thousands, as authorities renewed their warnings for villagers to evacuate.

Mount Agung has been hurling clouds of white and dark grey ash about 3,000 metres (9,800 feet) above its cone since the weekend and lava is welling in the crater, sometimes reflected as an orange-red glow in the ash plumes. Its explosions can be heard about 12 kilometres (7 1/2 miles) away.

The local airport authority said Tuesday that closure for another 24 hours was required for safety reasons. Volcanic ash poses a deadly threat to aircraft, and ash from Agung is moving south-southwest toward the airport. Ash has reached a height of about 30,000 feet as it drifts across the island.

Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency raised the volcano's alert to the highest level Monday and expanded an exclusion zone to 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the crater in places from the previous 7 1/2 kilometres . It said a larger eruption is possible, though a top government volcanologist has also said the volcano could continue for weeks at its current level of activity and not erupt explosively.

Agung's last major eruption in 1963 killed about 1,100 people.

___

Shoppers take to their phones for Cyber Monday deals

NEW YORK (AP) — Weeks of deals didn't stop people from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Cyber Monday is likely to be the biggest U.S. online shopping day ever, according to Adobe Analytics, the research arm of software maker Adobe. Nearly $6.6 billion in sales were forecast by the end of the day, up about 17 per cent from a year ago, Adobe said. And more people are picking up their phones to shop: Web traffic from mobile devices, including tablets, is expected to top desktop computers for the first time this year, Adobe said.

When Frank Yanover browsed Amazon's Cyber Monday deals through his phone, he wasn't looking for anything in particular. But he spent $300 on a Vitamix blender that he had eyed before, which he said was a $200 discount.

"I never bought it because it was so expensive," said Yanover, who is retired and lives in Hollywood, Florida.

Over the holiday weekend, he bought an iPad from Best Buy through his phone and then picked it up at a store. And using his voice-activated Echo, he bought Amazon's $30 Echo Dot for his bedroom, which was $20 off.

___

Suggs, Ravens get defensive in 23-16 win over Texans

BALTIMORE (AP) — Terrell Suggs led an aggressive Baltimore defence that kept Houston out of the end zone for the final 51 minutes, and the Ravens went deep in the playbook on offence to squeeze out a 23-16 victory on Monday night.

The Ravens forced three turnovers, two in the final five minutes. After Suggs stripped the ball from quarterback Tom Savage and Baltimore recovered, Justin Tucker kicked his third field goal with 2:53 remaining for a seven-point cushion.

Anthony Levine then intercepted a Savage pass to clinch it.

Suggs had two sacks, Alex Collins ran for 60 yards and a touchdown and punter Sam Koch threw perhaps Baltimore's most significant pass of the game.