Army Reserves officer gets 4 years for defrauding government
A
A
Share via Email
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A federal judge has sentenced a high-ranking Army Reserves officer to four years in prison and ordered him to forfeit $4.4 million for fraudulently supplying hundreds of thousands of Chinese-produced baseball caps and backpacks to the Army Recruiting Command and passing them off as American-made.
Federal authorities say 50-year-old Lt. Col. Frederick Burnett, of Madison, Alabama, received millions under contracts with the Army stating he must supply promotional items for the Recruiting Command that were "100% U.S. Made." A federal jury convicted Burnett in April on three counts of wire fraud for using his Huntsville-based company, Lamar International Inc., in the scheme to defraud the
U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Blackburn sentenced Burnett on Tuesday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
If Meghan Markle’s race doesn’t matter, why are people being asked to comment on it?: Paradkar
-
Lawyer raises sex-fantasy theory at man's trial in death of N.S. police officer
-
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement