Bipartisan group of lawmakers targets 'revenge porn' online
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is intent on combating online sexual exploitation as allegations of inappropriate sexual
The bill, sponsored by Sens. Kamala Harris, Richard Burr and Amy Klobuchar along with Rep. Jackie Speier, would establish federal criminal liability for people who share private, sexually explicit imagines without permission.
The bill comes amid increasing pressure on lawmakers to take a hard line against sexual misconduct and harassment, and less than a week after a nude photograph of Rep. Joe Barton was leaked on social media, prompting an apology from the lawmaker.
Texas law prohibits posting explicit material of someone without permission.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement
-
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member
-
If Meghan Markle’s race doesn’t matter, why are people being asked to comment on it?: Paradkar