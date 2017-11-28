Bipartisan group of lawmakers targets 'revenge porn' online

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is intent on combating online sexual exploitation as allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour continue to stack up against prominent members of Congress.

The bill, sponsored by Sens. Kamala Harris, Richard Burr and Amy Klobuchar along with Rep. Jackie Speier, would establish federal criminal liability for people who share private, sexually explicit imagines without permission.

The bill comes amid increasing pressure on lawmakers to take a hard line against sexual misconduct and harassment, and less than a week after a nude photograph of Rep. Joe Barton was leaked on social media, prompting an apology from the lawmaker.