Chinese police say teacher pricked children at kindergarten
BEIJING — Police say a teacher at a Beijing kindergarten pricked children with needles as punishment but an investigation found no evidence of sexual exploitation.
Chinese media reports about alleged abuses at the Xintiandi kindergarten have drawn nationwide anger over potential lapses in supervision in the booming private preschool industry. The school is run by Beijing-based RYB Education, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
RYB posted an apology on its
It said complaints from parents at other RYB kindergartens would be fully investigated and it would accept responsibility for harm to any of its students.
