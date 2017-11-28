Connecticut city mocked by sitcom asks ABC to end insults
NORWALK, Conn. — Residents of a Connecticut city that has been mocked on an ABC sitcom say the jokes need to stop, citing a Halloween episode featuring a character dressed up as a pregnant "Norwalk prom girl."
"American Housewife" is set in Westport, and characters have occasionally derided their
Andy Ross created the
Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling tells the Norwalk Hour that mocking high schoolers is "a form of bullying."
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe says residents of his town feel the show is unfair to them as well.
ABC did not respond to requests for comment.
