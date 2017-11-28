Doctor accused of asking what to do next loses her license
TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey medical board has temporarily suspended the license of a doctor who was accused of behaving erratically and possibly being delusional.
The attorney general's office says the order against Sharon Worosilo was issued this month after a hearing held by the state Board of Medical Examiners.
Worosilo has practices in East Brunswick and Franklin Township. The complaint alleges Worosilo's
The complaint says Worosilo tried for more than 40 minutes to perform an epidural injection on a patient while repeatedly asking an X-ray technician what she should do next.
Worosilo's attorney hasn't responded to a request for comment.
