Egypt says troops killed 14 militants after Sinai massacre

CAIRO — Egyptian authorities say security forces have killed at least 14 Islamic militants in Sinai and an adjacent Suez Canal province following the massacre at a village mosque in the northern part of the peninsula last week that killed 305 people.

The Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that 11 of the suspected militants were killed in a shootout on a farm in Ismailia province. It says six suspects were arrested there.

Military spokesman Col. Tamer el-Rifai says three suspected militants were killed in central Sinai. He did not elaborate.

Friday's attack on a mosque in northern Sinai was the deadliest assault by Islamic extremists in Egypt's modern history. The dead included 27 children and another 128 people were wounded.