Family: Unarmed man shot by Park Police in Virginia has died

FAIRFAX, Va. — The family of a man who was shot by U.S. Park Police after a short chase in northern Virginia has died.

The family of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean, Virginia, said in a statement Tuesday that he died Monday night at Inova Fairfax Hospital, 10 days after the shooting.

The Washington Post reports that an FBI spokeswoman confirmed Ghaisar's death on Tuesday. The FBI is investigating the shooting.

Park Police previously said that the chase began after a vehicle fled a crash scene. The chase continued several miles from Alexandria into Fairfax County before Ghaisar crashed at an intersection.

Park Police said it was unclear whether the suspect was shot before or after he crashed.