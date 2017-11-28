Flint utilities official pleads no contest in water probe
A
A
Share via Email
FLINT, Mich. — The former utilities director in Flint, Michigan, has pleaded no contest to a
Daugherty Johnson's deal Tuesday means two felonies will be dropped.
Flint didn't properly treat water from the Flint River in 2014 and 2015. As a result, corrosive water caused lead to break away in old pipes, contaminating the system.
Johnson had been charged with conspiracy and false pretenses in helping officials obtain money to build a new water pipeline.
More than a dozen people have been charged in the Flint water investigation, including state health director Nick Lyon. His case is pending.