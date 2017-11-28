Floods, landslides kill 11 on Indonesia's main Java island

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Rain-triggered landslides and floods have killed 11 villagers on Indonesia's main island of Java, an official said Tuesday.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said nine people were buried by landslides before dawn Tuesday in two villages in the East Java district of Pacitan.

He said two other people drowned in floods that inundated thousands of houses in 13 villages in the same district.

Torrential rain since Monday has caused rivers in the area to overflow, forcing the evacuation of more than 4.000 villagers, he said.

The rain, triggered by a tropical storm, caused floods and landslides in 20 districts of East Java and in Klungkung in Bali, Sutopo said.