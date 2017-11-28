Florida GOP lawmaker ratchets up pressure to fix DACA

MIAMI — A Republican congressman from Florida says he won't support a year-end spending measure unless Congress passes a solution for immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo joined many Democratic lawmakers in that stance Tuesday, even though he has been denied a seat by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. The caucus membership is entirely Democratic.

Some other Republicans have pressed Speaker Paul Ryan to act quickly on immigration legislation to protect 800,000 young immigrants. Curbelo's willingness to withhold needed support for the spending measure goes further than others in his party.