Florida GOP lawmaker ratchets up pressure to fix DACA
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — A Republican congressman from Florida says he won't support a year-end spending measure unless Congress passes a solution for immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.
Rep. Carlos Curbelo joined many Democratic lawmakers in that stance Tuesday, even though he has been denied a seat by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. The caucus membership is entirely Democratic.
Some other Republicans have pressed Speaker Paul Ryan to act quickly on immigration legislation to protect 800,000 young immigrants. Curbelo's willingness to withhold needed support for the spending measure goes further than others in his party.
President Donald Trump gave Congress until March to find a solution after he rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but some lawmakers say the measure can't be postponed. These immigrants begin facing deportation in March.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement
-
If Meghan Markle’s race doesn’t matter, why are people being asked to comment on it?: Paradkar
-
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member