Florida paratrooper dies in barracks at North Carolina base
MIAMI — A paratrooper from Florida died in his barracks on an Army base in North Carolina.
The Miami Herald reports 22-year-old Spc. Carlton Butler of North Miami Beach died Saturday evening at the base in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Lt. Col. Graham White, who is commander of the 2nd Battalion, said in a statement that Butler's death is under investigation. No further details were immediately available.
White says Butler was an energetic and motivated paratrooper. He says his thoughts now turn to his family and fellow paratroopers.
Butler joined the Army in June 2014 and was assigned to B Company, 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment.
