Florida police question man about recent killings; no arrest

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida detectives are speaking with a man they think might be connected to a string of recent homicides, but no arrests have been made.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said during a news conference Tuesday that officers took the man to headquarters after a tip about a gun at a McDonald's in the Ybor City neighbourhood . Dugan didn't say why detectives were interested in the man or release his name.

Police have been searching for the person — or people — responsible for shooting and killing four in the Seminole Heights neighbourhood since Oct. 9. Police have said the shootings happened within close proximity to one another, aren't robberies and could be the work of a serial killer.