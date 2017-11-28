Florida police question man about recent killings; no arrest
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida detectives are speaking with a man they think might be connected to a string of recent homicides, but no arrests have been made.
Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said during a news conference Tuesday that officers took the man to headquarters after a tip about a gun at a McDonald's in the Ybor City
Police have been searching for the person — or people — responsible for shooting and killing four in the Seminole Heights
The department has received more than 5,000 tips. Dugan says he's optimistic but acknowledged previous leads have led to nothing.
