Forest officials seek info about vandalism at Miranda Canyon

TAOS, N.M. — Officials with the Carson National Forest in northern New Mexico are seeking information about vandalism in the area of Miranda Canyon.

Forest employees in mid-November installed a metal fence near the canyon's entrance. A few days later, the welded fence was found torn apart and partially dismantled.

Officials say the fence is part of an effort to manage access while community members work with the Forest Service to develop a management so people can recreate there and use the natural resources.

For some time, officials say the area has been used as a dumping ground for household trash, construction debris and discarded furniture.