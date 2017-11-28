German neo-Nazi's Holocaust denial convictions upheld
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — A German court has upheld two convictions of a well-known neo-Nazi for Holocaust denial and sentenced her to 14 months in prison.
Ursula Haverbeck, 89, was sentenced Tuesday by a district appeals court in
Haverbeck had appealed her 2016 conviction for writing to the Detmold mayor during the trial of an Auschwitz guard claiming the death camp was only a
Several courts have sentenced Haverbeck to prison sentences in the past, including a Berlin district court in October, but Haverbeck has remained free pending appeals.
The German news agency dpa reported Haverbeck's lawyers would again appeal this latest conviction.