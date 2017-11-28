Graffiti, soccer fans hail Mladic after genocide verdict
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BELGRADE, Serbia — Graffiti hailing Ratko Mladic has appeared in the Serbian capital, reflecting nationalist support for the former Bosnian Serb military chief who was convicted last week of genocide by a U.N. court and sentenced to life in prison.
Mladic's name could be seen Tuesday sprayed in huge letters at several locations in Belgrade, including the downtown area. Mladic has been revered as a hero in some media and by soccer fans.
A small soccer club in northern Serbia last weekend wore T-shirts featuring Mladic.
The surge in support for Mladic after his verdict last Wednesday at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal illustrates persisting divisions in the Balkans after the war in the 1990s.
Mladic was convicted of some of the conflict's worst atrocities, including the massacre of 8,000 Muslims in Srebrenica.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Absentee luxury homeowners 'inconvenienced' by Vancouver's empty homes tax: Documents
-
The wait is over: St. Margaret's Bay Road to reopen this week after delays
-
Officer testifies finding body in brush at second-degree murder trial
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member