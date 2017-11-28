Homeless Samaritan to get house, dream truck, trust funds
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — A New Jersey woman has raised more than $385,000 for a Philadelphia homeless man who came to her roadside aid — enough to buy him a home and his dream truck, and provide him with a small annual salary.
Kate McClure said on her GoFundMe page Tuesday that an attorney and financial adviser helped 34-year-old Johnny Bobbitt Jr. come up with the plan.
McClure, of Florence Township, ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night in Philadelphia. Bobbitt walked a few blocks to buy her gas with his last $20. She didn't have money to repay him, and later decided to set up the online fundraiser.
She says two trust funds and a bank account are being set up for him.
She says his "dream truck" is a 1999 Ford Ranger.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement
-
If Meghan Markle’s race doesn’t matter, why are people being asked to comment on it?: Paradkar
-
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member