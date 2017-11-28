Lawsuit seeks to block California desert water project

LOS ANGELES — Environmental activists sued Tuesday to halt a plan to pump water from under the Mojave Desert and sell it to Southern California cities and counties.

The lawsuit takes aim at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for allowing Cadiz Inc. to build a 43-mile pipeline to transfer the water from its desert wells into the Colorado River Aqueduct so it can be sold to local water districts.

The BLM released guidelines during the Obama administration to block construction of the pipeline along an existing federal railroad right of way but the Trump administration reversed them this year and the project is on its priority infrastructure list.

The lawsuit says the new guidelines would illegally permit construction of the pipeline on public land, including the newly created Mojave Trails National Monument, "while circumventing laws enacted to protect human health and the environment."

According to the suit, Cadiz could draw perhaps billions of gallons of water from fragile desert aquifers — far more than could be replenished naturally — and that would dry up streams that are important for plants and wildlife and create dry lakebeds that would produce wind-blown dust pollution.

The suit also contends that the underground water contains a cancer-causing chemical and other toxins, such as mercury.

"The Cadiz project will suck the desert dry while developers count their money," said Ileene Anderson, a senior scientist with the Center for Biological Diversity, which filed the suit along with the Center for Food Safety. "It's an unsustainable water-privatization scheme."

Cadiz and BLM did not immediately comment on the project.

The BLM ruled in October that Cadiz could use the current railroad right of way rather than having to seek approval through a process that would include public comment and an environmental review, the suit said.