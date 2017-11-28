Libyan cleared of most serious charges in Benghazi attack
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A federal jury has found a suspected Libyan militant not guilty of the most serious charges stemming from the 2012 Benghazi attacks that killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans.
Jurors on Tuesday convicted Ahmed Abu Khattala of terrorism-related charges but acquitted him of murder.
Prosecutors accused Abu Khattala of leading a rampage aimed at killing personnel and plundering maps and other property from the U.S. mission in Benghazi.
U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens was killed in the attack, along with a State Department information management officer. Two more Americans died in a mortar attack at a nearby CIA complex.
The Sept. 12, 2012, attack became political fodder in the 2012 presidential campaign.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement
-
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member
-
If Meghan Markle’s race doesn’t matter, why are people being asked to comment on it?: Paradkar