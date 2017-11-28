Man who was on deer hunt day earlier uses boat to save buck

EUSTIS, Maine — A hunter who had been pursuing deer in the Maine woods just a day earlier has used his boat to save a drowning buck from a freezing lake.

The Bangor Daily News reports Justin Wyman saw the struggling buck in Flagstaff Lake in Eustis on Sunday. The six-point buck had fallen through thin ice and appeared to be about 300 yards (275 metres ) from the shore.

Wyman offered his boat to game wardens to try to go save the buck. They got some rope around the buck's antlers and took it back to a boat landing and eventually coaxed it to land.

Wyman says the buck rested a while and later took off into the woods.