Markets Right Now: US indexes push toward more record highs

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are pushing higher on Wall Street in midday, trading putting major indexes on track for more record high closes.

Banks and technology companies are posting solid gains Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase was up 1.4 per cent and Microsoft was up 1 per cent .

Buffalo Wild Wings jumped 6.3 per cent after agreeing to be acquired by the company that owns Arby's. Emerson Electric was up 3.2 per cent after withdrawing its bid for Rockwell Automation.

RV maker Thor Industries soared 11.1 per cent after reporting earnings that were much higher than analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 2,613.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 122 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 23,702. The Nasdaq composite climbed 16 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 6,895.

