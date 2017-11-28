Markets Right Now: US indexes push toward more record highs
A
A
Share via Email
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are pushing higher on Wall Street in midday, trading putting major indexes on track for more record high closes.
Banks and technology companies are posting solid gains Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase was up 1.4
Buffalo Wild Wings jumped 6.3
RV maker Thor Industries soared 11.1
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 122 points, or 0.5
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street and several companies are moving on deal news.
Buffalo Wild Wings jumped 6.3
RV maker Thor Industries soared 12.7
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 65 points, or 0.3
More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
The wait is over: St. Margaret's Bay Road to reopen this week after delays
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member
-
Officer testifies finding body in brush at second-degree murder trial
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement