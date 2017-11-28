Obama re-emerges on global stage with trip to Asia, France

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama is re-emerging on the global stage with a three-country tour that includes meetings with the leaders of China and India.

Obama's office says he arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday to speak at a business conference. He'll also address an education conference in Beijing before meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping. Then in India, Obama will speak at a leadership meeting in New Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He'll also hold a town hall meeting for young people hosted by his foundation.

Obama's trip finishes in Paris, where he'll speak at another conference and have private meetings.