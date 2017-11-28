Officials release identities of nursing home fire victims
A
A
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — A coroner has released the identities of four victims of a fire that tore through a Pennsylvania senior living community nearly two weeks ago.
The Chester County coroner's office says the victims were 93-year-old Mildred Gadde; 85-year-old Theresa Malloy; 89-year-old Delores Parker; and her husband, 92-year-old Thomas Parker.
All died of smoke inhalation in the overnight fire at Barclay Friends in West Chester on Nov. 17.
The fire displaced 133 residents of the facility.
The four victims were originally listed as missing, but officials found their remains last week.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
