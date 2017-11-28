Officials release identities of nursing home fire victims

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — A coroner has released the identities of four victims of a fire that tore through a Pennsylvania senior living community nearly two weeks ago.

The Chester County coroner's office says the victims were 93-year-old Mildred Gadde; 85-year-old Theresa Malloy; 89-year-old Delores Parker; and her husband, 92-year-old Thomas Parker.

All died of smoke inhalation in the overnight fire at Barclay Friends in West Chester on Nov. 17.

Many neighbours helped with the chaotic rescue effort, wrapping the elderly in blankets and carrying them to ambulances in makeshift gurneys. Many were pushed in wheelchairs or rolled on beds to safety.

The fire displaced 133 residents of the facility.

The four victims were originally listed as missing, but officials found their remains last week.