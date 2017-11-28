Paul says attacker spoke to him following assault
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
FRANKFORT, Ky. — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says a man who tackled him in his yard spoke to him afterward about why he was unhappy, but Paul said no explanation would have justified what he called an unprovoked attack.
Paul spoke about the assault for the first time publicly with the Fox News Channel, which aired a portion of the interview on its
Paul said he never saw the attacker because he was facing downhill and wearing ear protection from the noise of his lawn mower. He didn't elaborate on what the man said to him.
Police charged 59-year-old Rene Boucher with
His lawyer has said the attack was motivated by a trivial dispute.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement
-
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member
-
If Meghan Markle’s race doesn’t matter, why are people being asked to comment on it?: Paradkar