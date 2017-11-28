Philippines: 14 communist rebels killed in clash with troops

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military says 14 communist rebels were killed in a clash with government troops south of the capital days after President Rodrigo Duterte officially terminated peace talks with insurgents and warned of a violent crackdown.

Capt. Melchor Durante, an army spokesman, said Wednesday two other rebels wounded in the clash in Nasugbu town, around 70 kilometres (43 miles) south of Manila, were evacuated to a hospital. The rebels' death toll in Tuesday night's encounter is the biggest in recent months. Five soldiers suffered minor injuries.