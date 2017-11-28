Police chief who hit tree is charged with drunken driving

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Pennsylvania police chief who crashed his truck into a tree and a mailbox has been charged with driving under the influence.

Camp Hill police Chief Douglas Scott Hockenberry was charged Monday with DUI following the Nov. 5 crash. Pennlive.com reports the Marysville resident has been on leave from his duties as police chief since he was reported to be under investigation.

Court records say Hockenberry had a blood alcohol level at twice the legal limit for driving at the time of the crash. Trooper Matthew Chester says he smelled a strong odour of alcohol on Hockenberry's breath.

Hockenberry has been a member of the Camp Hill police since 1996. He was promoted to chief in 2013.