Police: Group of restaurant patrons chase, restrain thief

SEATTLE — Authorities say a sizable crowd of restaurant patrons chased down a thief and held him for police near downtown Seattle.

Police say a woman was sitting in a car in a parking lot in the International District on Friday night when a man opened a door and pulled out cash from the centre console.

As the woman ran into a nearby restaurant for help, the thief took the car and crashed into two vehicles before fleeing on foot. Seattle police say a group of eight to 10 restaurant patrons pursued the 53-year-old man and held him until officers arrived.

Police say the man was found with four $1 bills.