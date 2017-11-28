Police identify teen shot by officer during sale of an Xbox
RICHMOND, Va. — Police have released the identity of a teenage boy in Virginia who was fatally shot by an off-duty officer in what authorities say was an attempted robbery of a man during the sale of an Xbox.
Police said 15-year-old Jacob Baumgart of Chesterfield pulled out a pistol and tried to rob the man early Monday in a shopping
Authorities said Richmond Officer Robert Misegades, who was with the man selling the video game system, exchanged gunfire with Baumgart. The boy died at the scene. Misegades also was shot but is expected to make a full recovery.
Misegades, a 4-year veteran of the Richmond police force, was off-duty and not wearing his uniform.
Police are continuing to investigate.
