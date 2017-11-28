Postal worker killed outside Atlanta
ATLANTA — Authorities say a female postal worker was shot and killed outside Atlanta.
U.S. Postal Service spokesman Rick Badie told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that postal inspectors are investigating the Monday night shooting, which occurred in DeKalb County. No other details were immediately released.
Police are searching for a suspect.
