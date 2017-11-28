News / World

Postal worker killed outside Atlanta

ATLANTA — Authorities say a female postal worker was shot and killed outside Atlanta.

U.S. Postal Service spokesman Rick Badie told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that postal inspectors are investigating the Monday night shooting, which occurred in DeKalb County. No other details were immediately released.

Police are searching for a suspect.

