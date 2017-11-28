Report: Driver in crash that killed 5 had high drug level
A
A
Share via Email
WATERBURY, Vt. — A toxicology report for a man accused of driving the wrong way and causing a crash that killed five teenagers in Vermont last year shows he had elevated levels of a marijuana compound in his system.
Steven Bourgoin pleaded not guilty to five counts of murder in the Williston, Vermont, crash on Interstate 89. Police said he caused the crash before stealing a police cruiser and causing more crashes.
The report, released by state police in Waterbury on Monday and first reported by The Times Argus, shows Bourgoin had 10 nanograms of THC in his system hours after the crash on Oct. 8, 2016. Any level of the drug in Vermont is against the law.
Fentanyl and midazolam also were found. The Department of Public Safety says they could be "therapeutic levels."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
The wait is over: St. Margaret's Bay Road to reopen this week after delays
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member
-
Officer testifies finding body in brush at second-degree murder trial
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement