Rocky Mountain park to expand Native American representation
A
A
Share via Email
BOULDER, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park is expanding its representation of Native Americans with the help of indigenous-focused University of Colorado groups and tribal representatives.
The Daily Camera reports that meetings began in the fall to devise a plan to expand representation of indigenous people's lives. Tribal members from Wyoming and Oklahoma were able to attend, while members from Utah, Colorado and Montana tribes have upcoming meetings with park officials.
Ute, Arapaho, Cheyenne, Comanche and other Native tribes lived in and
___
Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver assaulted, objects thrown in wild Nova Scotia road-rage incident
-
Absentee luxury homeowners 'inconvenienced' by Vancouver's empty homes tax: Documents
-
If Meghan Markle’s race doesn’t matter, why are people being asked to comment on it?: Paradkar
-
Man wanted after Dartmouth coffee shop worker assaulted with sharp object