Scaramucci resigns form university advisory board
MEDFORD, Mass. — Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has resigned from an advisory board at Tufts University after the school postponed a speech he was scheduled to deliver.
Adm. James Stavridis, dean of the Massachusetts university's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, said in a message to students that Scaramucci resigned Tuesday from the school's board of advisers, effective immediately.
Scaramucci was scheduled to speak at the Fletcher School on Monday, but a Tufts spokesman said the event would be delayed until "legal matters" are resolved.
Scaramucci threatened a lawsuit over what his lawyer called a defamatory opinion piece published in the student newspaper earlier this month that called him an "irresponsible, inconsistent, an unethical opportunist" and called for his removal from the board.
Scaramucci is a 1986 graduate of Tufts.
