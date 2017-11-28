News / World

Self-taught rocket scientist eyes Monday for new launch date

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, photo provided by Mike Hughes, daredevil/limousine driver Mad Mike Hughes steam-powered vessel is shown in Apple Valley, Ca. After going through red tape that got his original launch date scrubbed, self-taught rocket scientist "Mad" Mike Hughes now plans to fly his steam-powered vessel on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. That is, if he can get the green light from the Bureau of Land Management. (Waldo Stakes/Courtesy of Mad Mike Hughes via AP)

Self-taught rocket scientist "Mad" Mike Hughes says he won't let a little red tape stand in his way and plans to launch his steam-powered vessel on Monday in the ghost town of Amboy, California.

The 61-year-old limo driver and flat-earth believer was scheduled to blast off last weekend, but he didn't have the proper permits from the Bureau of Land Management.

Hughes relocated his launch pad 4 miles from his original spot so he now takes off and lands on private property.

It may not be enough. The BLM says he still needs to fill out the permits. Hughes contends that shouldn't be required since he's flying on private land and has permission.

Hughes says he's "moving forward" and adds: "I'm a daredevil. I'm not much for authority or rules."

