Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to armed standoff; hostage taken

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A sheriff says a man has taken a woman hostage during a traffic stop and is barricaded in a home in Tennessee.

Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson told reporters the situation began Tuesday morning when deputies pulled over a truck that had been reported stolen in Georgia. Watson says that as deputies approached, the man held a gun to the head of a female passenger and then went to a nearby home and forced his way in.

Watson says the elderly homeowner made it to a back room and escaped, but the man and the woman are barricaded in the house in southeastern Tennessee.