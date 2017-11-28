News / World

Texas' Barton draws GOP challenger after nude photo surfaces

FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, about the incident where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, were shot during a Congressional baseball practice. Barton is apologizing after a nude photo of him circulated on social media. Barton released a statement on Nov. 22 to the Texas Tribune acknowledging that while separated from his second wife, prior to their divorce, he had sexual relationships "with other mature adult women." (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Congressman Joe Barton has drawn a Republican primary challenger a week after a nude photo of him circulated on social media.

Jake Ellzey, a retired Naval combat pilot and member of the Texas Veterans Commission, filed paperwork Tuesday with the Republican Party of Texas.

The 68-year-old Barton, from Ennis, south of Dallas, is Texas' most-senior congressman. Twice divorced, he announced his re-election campaign last month. An explicit picture of him appeared on an anonymous Twitter account last week.

The Washington Post has reported that Barton told a woman that he would complain to U.S. Capitol Police if explicit photographs of him and other material from their relationship were made public.

A Texas "revenge porn" law prohibits posting sexual explicit pictures or videos of someone without his or her permission.

