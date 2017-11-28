The Latest: Judge rules for Trump over watchdog leadership

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the dispute over leadership of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

A White House spokesman is applauding a court ruling in favour of President Donald Trump's effort to appoint the acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah says Tuesday that the decision "provides further support for the President's rightful authority" to tap Mick Mulvaney, currently the White House's budget director.

He adds that it is "time for the Democrats to stop enabling this brazen political stunt by a rogue employee."

In a ruling from the bench Tuesday afternoon, Judge Timothy Kelly declined to stop on an emergency basis the president from making Mulvaney the acting director of the CFPB.