The Latest: Kenyan President Kenyatta sworn into 2nd term

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Latest on the inauguration of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been sworn into office for a second term in front of thousands gathered Tuesday in Kenya's largest stadium after a months-long election controversy.

Kenyatta was sworn in by the chief registrar of the Anne Amadi using a bible which had been used to swear in his father founding President Jomo Kenyatta at independence in 1963.

___

11:55 a.m.

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in stadium military truck with by protective glass shield and then greets cheering crowd from open podium.

___

11:15 a.m.

Thousands gathered Tuesday in Kenya's largest stadium for the swearing in of President Uhuru Kenyatta after a months-long election controversy.

The ceremony began amid heavy security in parts of the capital, Nairobi, following a call by the opposition for peaceful demonstrations in memory of dozens killed by police and militia while protesting Kenyatta's re-election.