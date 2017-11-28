The Latest: Trump says 'I don't see a deal' on spending

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Trump's discussions with lawmakers on taxes and the budget (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is casting doubt on whether he and congressional leaders can agree to keep the government funded.

Trump is meeting with Democratic and Republican congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday to discuss budget and immigration issues.

But, in a tweet, Trump cast doubt on whether they can agree to fund the government beyond a Dec. 8 deadline.

Says Trump: "I don't see a deal!"

Trump says Democrats "want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes."

Trump also portrays the meeting as being with Democrats "Chuck and Nancy." Those are Trump's nicknames for Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi. Republican leaders — House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — are also attending the meeting.

___

3:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is heading to Capitol Hill to rally Senate Republicans on taxes. Then he'll pivot to negotiations with Democrats pressing for victories of their own in a separate, high-stakes showdown over the budget and immigration.

After 10 months in office, Trump is still seeking his first marquee win in Congress, but the White House and GOP leaders have work to do to get their tax bill in shape for a vote later this week. Party deficit hawks pressed for a "backstop" mechanism to limit the risk of a spiral in the deficit.