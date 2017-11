The Latest: Lucian Wintrich charged with breach of peace

STORRS, Conn. — The Latest on arrest of conservative speaker at UConn (all times local):

12 a.m.

A conservative commentator has been charged with breach of peace after he allegedly got involved in an altercation at the University of Connecticut during his speech titled "It's OK To Be White."

A spokeswoman for UConn says Lucian Wintrich was charged Tuesday night and later released.

Wintrich's speech was cut short when a young woman in the audience appeared to take paperwork off the lectern he was using and then began to leave.

Cellphone videos posted on Twitter show Wintrich running up to the woman and grabbing her before other audience members get involved.

Wintrich is the White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit.

UConn also says a student has been charged with breach of peace and criminal mischief for allegedly breaking a window as people were leaving the event.

