The Latest: Zimbabwe: Return illegal money or be arrested

HARARE, Zimbabwe — The Latest on Zimbabwe's political transition (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Zimbabwe's new president says those who illegally shifted money outside the country should repatriate it within three months or face arrest.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over last week after Robert Mugabe's resignation, describes the move as a "first step towards the recovery of the illegally externalized funds."

Mnangagwa does not say how much money was moved abroad. But the governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe last year said $1.8 billion had been "externalized" in 2015.

___

3 p.m.

The wife of a missing Zimbabwean activist who was abducted by suspected state agents in 2015 after urging then-President Robert Mugabe to resign says she hopes the country's new leader will shed light on what happened to her husband.

Sheffra Dzamara said Tuesday that she still hopes her husband, Itai Dzamara, is alive and that those who kidnapped him will return his body if it turns out that he is dead.

Dzamara's brother, Patson, says new President Emmerson Mnangagwa was justice minister at the time of his brother's disappearance and was complicit with human rights abuses and other wrongdoing during Mugabe's rule.