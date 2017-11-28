News / World

Thousands gather for Kenya inauguration amid protests

Supporters in the stand wear t-shirts showing President Uhuru Kenyatta, left, and Deputy President William Ruto as they attend the presidential inauguration at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Kenyatta is being sworn in on Tuesday, ending a months-long election drama that saw the first vote nullified by the country's top court and the second boycotted by the opposition. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

NAIROBI, Kenya — Thousands of supporters have gathered in Kenya's largest stadium for the swearing in of President Uhuru Kenyatta after a months-long election drama.

The ceremony is taking place amid heavy security in parts of the capital, Nairobi, following a call by the opposition for peaceful demonstrations in memory of dozens killed by police and militia while protesting Kenyatta's re-election.

Police used tear gas to push back Kenyatta supporters after the Kasarani Stadium filled to its 60,000 capacity Tuesday morning.

Police patrolled the Jacaranda grounds where the leading opposition group, the National Super Alliance, had urged supporters to gather to remember those killed in post-election protests since August.

The August election was nullified by the Supreme Court over irregularities, and the opposition boycotted the repeat vote last month.

