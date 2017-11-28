Thousands gather for Kenya inauguration amid protests

NAIROBI, Kenya — Thousands of supporters have gathered in Kenya's largest stadium for the swearing in of President Uhuru Kenyatta after a months-long election drama.

The ceremony is taking place amid heavy security in parts of the capital, Nairobi, following a call by the opposition for peaceful demonstrations in memory of dozens killed by police and militia while protesting Kenyatta's re-election.

Police used tear gas to push back Kenyatta supporters after the Kasarani Stadium filled to its 60,000 capacity Tuesday morning.

Police patrolled the Jacaranda grounds where the leading opposition group, the National Super Alliance, had urged supporters to gather to remember those killed in post-election protests since August.