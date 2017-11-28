Tillerson 'offended' at reports he is dismantling State Dept
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he is "offended" by a growing number of harshly critical reports about his leadership of the State Department. He denies he's "hollowing out" the ranks of U.S. diplomats by forcing people out.
Tillerson's comments Tuesday came amid a crescendo of criticism from former diplomats, lawmakers, academics and others that he is intentionally dismantling the State Department for political reasons. Tillerson said such critiques are offensive the men and women who work at the department. "I am offended on their behalf that somehow we don't have a State Department that works," he said.
He spoke shortly after The New York Times published the latest broadside from two of the department's most respected retired career diplomats who said Tillerson is destroying the U.S. Foreign Service.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
The wait is over: St. Margaret's Bay Road to reopen this week after delays
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member
-
Officer testifies finding body in brush at second-degree murder trial
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement