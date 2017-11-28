Trump takes on controversy-laden agenda on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's year-end agenda hangs in the balance as he heads to Capitol Hill to rally Senate Republicans on taxes — and then pivots to negotiations with Democrats pressing for victories of their own in a separate, high-stakes showdown over the budget and immigration.

After 10 months in office, Trump is still seeking his first marquee win in Congress, but the White House and GOP leaders have work to do to get their tax bill in shape for a hoped-for vote later this week. Party deficit hawks pressed for a "backstop" mechanism to limit the risk of a spiral in the deficit.