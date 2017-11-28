Trump won't campaign for Moore, yet critical of Democrat

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has made it known he won't set foot in the state on behalf of embattled Republican Roy Moore. But he is insisting that voters must never elect Moore's Democratic foe.

Trump is embracing a tried-and-true tactic before the Dec. 12 special election. The president is staking out a position that should bring him the least political exposure.

Trump has repeatedly assailed Democratic candidate Doug Jones, has publicly defended Moore against allegations of child molestation and has broken with other GOP leaders calling on Moore to get out of the race. But White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday the president is too busy to "do anything between now and Election Day" for the candidate.