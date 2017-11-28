UN to try to empty Libyan migrant detention centres
A
A
Share via Email
The head of the U.N. migration agency says the United Nations plans to try to empty government-controlled detention
William Lacy Swing spoke Tuesday at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council called by France following video footage last week of African men being sold at a slave market in Libya. He said "all of us feel the pressure that this is an enormous human tragedy and we can stop it."
Swing said emptying the 30 or so detention
If everyone is willing to help, he said, the
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
The wait is over: St. Margaret's Bay Road to reopen this week after delays
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member
-
Officer testifies finding body in brush at second-degree murder trial
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement