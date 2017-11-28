US stocks move higher in afternoon trading; oil falling
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Financial companies led U.S. stocks broadly higher Tuesday afternoon as investors weighed encouraging data on consumer confidence and housing. Industrial and retail companies also posted solid gains. Homebuilders rose. Only real estate stocks lagged. The latest batch of company earnings and deal news also helped lift the market.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.6
THE QUOTE: "The start of the holiday spending season looks to be a bit better than expectations and that's translating all the way down to the financial (stocks)," said Rob Stein, CEO of Astor Investment Management.
BIG DATA: Investors got a double dose of encouraging data on the U.S. economy. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its
ROAD TO CONFIRMATION: The Senate Banking Committee was hearing testimony from Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell. In written testimony released before the start of the hearing, Powell said that, if confirmed as the next Fed chairman, he expects the central bank to continue raising interest rates gradually. Powell also said that the Fed would consider ways to ease the regulatory burdens on banks while preserving the key reforms Congress passed to try to prevent another financial crisis. The remarks helped lift financial company shares, including JPMorgan Chase, which rose $2.46, or 2.5
SWOOPING IN: Buffalo Wild Wings jumped 6.3
NEVER MIND: Emerson Electric rose 3.1
HIT THE ROAD: Thor Industries soared 12.8
STRONG RESULTS: Tech Data climbed 8.9
IN DECLINE: Real estate sector companies were trading lower. Public Storage slipped $5.81, or 2.7
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.33 from 2.35
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 13 cents to $57.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, declined 16 cents to $63.22.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.25 yen from 111.01 yen on Monday. The euro weakened to $1.1860 from $1.1899.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major stock indexes in Europe rose following a downbeat day in Asia. Germany's DAX added 0.5