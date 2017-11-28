Video leads to arrest in case of stolen mounted zebra head

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska woman came home to find out a thief broke into her home and stole clothing, jewelry, prescription drugs and the mounted head of a zebra she had on a wall.

Stacy Scott tells Anchorage television station KTVA that she received the zebra head from a friend when she worked at a downtown boutique.

She named the head "George" and was planning to decorate him for Christmas.

A security camera recorded a woman carrying items, including George, out the front door of Scott's home last Friday and into a waiting cab.

Police arrested a 38-old woman at an Anchorage motel where the cab driver had dropped her off. The suspect is charged with felony burglary and theft.