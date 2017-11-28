Work begins to renumber I-295 exits in Rhode Island

CUMBERLAND, R.I. — Work has begun to start renumbering the exits on Interstate 295 in Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation began the two-week project on Monday. The first to change was Exit 22 in Cumberland, previously Exit 11. It will continue to have a sign marking it as "Old Exit 11."

The entire I-295 corridor from Warwick through Cumberland is getting new signs as part of a highway renumbering program required by the federal government. The new exit numbers will correspond to mile markers.

The transportation department says the higher-numbered exits will be changed this week, while old exits 1, 2 and 4 will be renumbered in the second week.